Reds will try, try again to halt Brewers playoff chances on Friday night

Mike Minor and his 6.06 ERA were all set to make tonight’s start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of their crucial (for Milwaukee) four-game series. However, a balky shoulder made him a late scratch, and Minor subsequently landed on the 15-day IL as part of a series of roster moves.

Though Connor Overton is now ‘back,’ he won’t get the start tonight - that’ll fall to Luis Cessa, the reliever-turned-starter the Reds have been rolling out for a few weeks now since nothing about the 2022 season matters.

The Reds, short Donovan Solano due to a late lineup scratch, will have to tackle lefty Eric Lauer to get the job done this evening. That should be an interesting ask give that five of the seven Reds hitters with at least 30 PA against LHP this year and a wRC+ over 101 are Joey Votto (out), Solano (out), Tommy Pham (traded), Tyler Stephenson (out), and Brandon Drury (traded).

Help us, Stu Fairchild and Kyle Farmer - you’re our only hope.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET, per usual.

Reds Lineup

Updated #Reds lineup:



2B India

1B Steer

DH Farmer

RF Aquino

CF Fairchild

LF Lopez

3B Reynolds

SS Barrero

C Robinson

P Cessa https://t.co/GiCvOSHMMB — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 23, 2022

Brewers Lineup