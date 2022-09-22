Cincinnati Reds aim to quash fleeting Brewers playoff hopes in crucial weekend series

The Milwaukee Brewers sit 7.5 games back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the National League Central Division title, and they’re 2.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. So, you’d think them being presented with the chance to wax the floor with the 59-90 Cincinnati Reds would be something to which they would very much be looking forward.

That’s precisely the scenario presented by the schedule, as Milwaukee is in town to begin, today, a 4-game weekend series that could help decide their 2022 fate. And given that the Beers are 10-5 against the Reds already this season, that’s likely music to their ears.

The Reds will first turn to Hunter Greene to help stem the beer tide, as the rookie righty will get his second start since coming off the IL. That start was simply electric, you’ll recall, as he fanned 11 against nary a walk in 6.0 IP of scoreless, 4-hit ball in St. Louis, something that, if replicated, would go a long way towards me being incredibly optimistic about the steps he’s taken forward in this, his rookie campaign.

The Cincinnati offense, meanwhile, will be tasked with tackling the offerings of Brandon Woodruff, and will do so with rookie Mike Siani getting his first career big league start. Siani will start in CF and bat 8th in his debut, which is cool as heck for all parties involved.

First pitch will take place at 6:40 PM ET, assuming Mother Nature obliges.

Reds Lineup

Michael Siani is set to make his MLB debut tonight❗️



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/NHyorM9P2L — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 22, 2022

Brewers Lineup