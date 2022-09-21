Cincinnati Reds wrap 2022 interleague slate tonight against Boston Red Sox

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday evening by the score of 5-3. The Cincinnati Reds will try to do a tad bit better than that when they take on the Boston Red Sox tonight in this, the final interleague game they’ll play during the 2022 MLB season.

Of course, they’ll try to do so with Chase Anderson on the mound as their starter, something that hasn’t exactly been a recipe for success for any team for awhile now. He’s pitched to a 6.87 ERA/6.05 FIP since the start of the 2020 season in 95.2 IP split between Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and the last time I checked, that’s not what you’re looking for.

Of course, I still have no idea what it is the Reds are actually looking for anymore, aside from ‘losses on the cheap while waiting for an extremely narrow window of contention 2-3 years down the road.’ I digress.

First pitch this evening is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Sports!

Reds Lineup

Red Sox Lineup