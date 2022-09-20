Boston Red Sox next up on Nick Lodolo’s eyeball-slicing list

Nick Lodolo has never had the opportunity to strike out Tommy Pham. That will change tonight, however.

The two former teammates will go to work against one another this evening as the Boston Red Sox are welcomed to GABP by the Cincinnati Reds, with Lodolo the scheduled starter opposite fellow rookie hurler Brayan Bello in the first of the two-game series.

Boston, like Cincinnati, is merely playing out the string on a frustrating season that will see them miss the playoffs and, in all likelihood, see star shortstop Xander Bogaerts opt-out of his contract at season’s end. So, they’ve had a lot of fun with the 2022 season, much like the Reds.

They’re 71-75, however, so it does appear they won’t get the chance to participate in the first MLB Draft lottery like the Reds. They’ve got that going for them, which is nice.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET this evening. Hooray, sports!

Red Stockings Lineup

Lodolo gets the ball first against Boston!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/DMpVlWUvY6 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 20, 2022

Red Sox Lineup