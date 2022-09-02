Farmers Only - Mike Siani, the Kevin Kiermaier of Billy Hamiltons

Roundup highlights of all the Cincinnati Reds minor league action from Thursday, September 1st, 2022.
To the scores!
Indianapolis Indianapolitans 3, Louisville Bats 2 (AAA)
Hunter Greene looked rather Hunter Greenian in his rehab outing with the Bats on Thursday, firing a pair of scoreless frames while yielding just a lone hit. In his time, he fanned 4 against nary a walk, and that’s a very good sign for all parties involved. Unfortunately, the Bats’ bats stayed mostly silent and Eddy Demurias was tagged for a pair of late runs and the blown save in the loss. Albert Almora, Jr., who will still probably be a starting outfield on the Rebuilding Reds in 2023, walked while in his own rehab appearance.
Chattanooga Lookouts 3, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 2 (AA)
Mike Siani launched his 12th homer of the season on Thursday to lead the Lookouts to the W. Considering he’d socked a grand total of 14 homers across 4 seasons (5 years, thanks to 2020), this newfound power output paired with his plus-plus CF defense and plus-plus-plus-plus baserunning might well have him on-track for a role as a big league outfielder in short order. Garrett Wolforth chipped in with a pair of doubles to help pace the offense, while Joe Boyle had a vintage Joe Boyle start: 5.1 IP and just a lone ER, but with 5 BB to go alongside his 6 K.
Dayton Dragons 6, Cedar Rapids Kernels 2 (High-A)
Jay Allen II had a pair of ribbies, Tyler Callihan backed up his monster Wednesday game with an RBI double, and Justice Thompson doubled as part of a 2-hit evening to lead the Dragons to the win. Thomas Farr was mostly brilliant on the bump for the evening, yielding just a lone ER in 6.0 IP with 7 K (and 4 BB) to his credit. Ashton Creal walked, tripled, and scored a pair of runs, to boot.
Palm Beach Cardinals 5, Daytona Tortugas 3 (Single-A)
Daggum Cardinals and their dang ol Cardinal Way, man. Braylin Minier had a pair of singles and a pair of ribbies as the lone true bright spot on an otherwise quiet offensive night, while reliever Kevin Abel (3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER) let this game mold and spoil after a brilliant outing from starter Jose Acuna (5.0 IP, H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K). The bullpen is not mightier!
