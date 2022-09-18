The Cincinnati Reds will try and score multiple runs today.

The Cincinnati Reds have been, uh, struggling as of late. They’ve lost 9 of their last 10 games and are hoping to avoid their 4th straight loss to the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon. Despite a historic outing by rookie pitcher Hunter Greene, where he lit up the radar gun and struck out 11 batters and walked none in 6 scoreless innings, the Reds were unable to pick up the win yesterday as they got swept in their double header. This afternoon is the Reds’ final meeting with the Cardinals in 2022, so hopefully they can end this series on a high note.

Luis Cessa will take the mound for the Reds. He’ll face off against left-hander Jordan Montgomery for the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM EDT.

Cincinnati Lineup

Series finale against the Cards.



St. Louis Lineup