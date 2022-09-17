Let’s play two! Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals set for Saturday doubleheader

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals continue on their epic quest to play each other as often as physically possible today, with the third and fourth games between them since Thursday evening set to commence.

That’s right, folks - a Saturday doubleheader where Albert Pujols, who socked career homer number 698 last night, will get the shot to chase #700. In doing so, he’ll get to hit off lefty Mike Minor and the newly reinstated Hunter Greene (who the Reds activated this morning in anticipation that he’ll start the second game this evening).

Minor, for what it’s worth, has yielded a remarkable 23 dingers in just 95.0 IP so far this season. Greene has yielded 23 in 102.2 IP. That a lot of potential dingerosity.

First pitch for the early game is set for 1:15 PM ET, while Greene will toe the rubber for the 7:15 PM ET start time. Lineups for Game 1 are below!

Reds Lineup

Cardinals Lineup