Game 144: Reds at Cardinals (8:15 PM ET) - Cruz vs. Flaherty

Go team.

By Wick Terrell
It’ll be a bullpen game as the Cincinnati Reds continue their quest for an elusive 5-game sweep in a road series against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s within the realm of possibilities, it is!

First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET as the title said, in case you got here without reading the title while also looking for what time this game begins.

Lineups below:

Today's Lineups

REDS CARDINALS
TJ Friedl - LF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Jonathan India - 2B Tommy Edman - SS
Kyle Farmer - SS Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Jake Fraley - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B
Donovan Solano - 1B Corey Dickerson - LF
Aristides Aquino - RF Albert Pujols - DH
Nick Senzel - CF Lars Nootbaar - RF
Spencer Steer - 3B Tyler O'Neill - CF
Austin Romine - C Andrew Knizner - C
Raynel Espinal - RHP Jack Flaherty - RHP

