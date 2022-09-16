Game 144: Reds at Cardinals (8:15 PM ET) - Cruz vs. Flaherty

It’ll be a bullpen game as the Cincinnati Reds continue their quest for an elusive 5-game sweep in a road series against the St. Louis Cardinals. It’s within the realm of possibilities, it is!
First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET as the title said, in case you got here without reading the title while also looking for what time this game begins.
Lineups below:
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|CARDINALS
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Jake Fraley - DH
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Aristides Aquino - RF
|Albert Pujols - DH
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Spencer Steer - 3B
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Austin Romine - C
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Raynel Espinal - RHP
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
