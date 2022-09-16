Farmers Only - Zero homers, two wins!

Kyle

The Bats scored early (1 run in the Top of the 1st) and often enough to take down St. Paul on Thursday. Saint Paul? St. Paul? Broken bones either way, of course. Anyway, Mike Siani singled, drove in a run, and scored while somehow not swiping his 7,000th base of the season, while Leonardo Rivas backed him at the top of the order by walking twice, doubling, and scoring twice. TJ Hopkins continued his tear with a walk, double, and run batted in. All of that was enough to back a solid outing from starter Justin Nicolino (5.0 IP, 2 ER) and a collective bullpen effort that featured a scoreless IP appearance by old friend Ryan Hendrix.

Elly De La Cruz doubled, walked, and scored twice from the leadoff spot to spur the Lookouts to a win on Thursday, and did so while playing 3B alongside SS Matt McLain (who singled, walked, and drove in a run). Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit behind those two, doubling and driving in a pair of runs, while Allan Cerda hit cleanup on the night and walked twice (and scored), while Rece Hinds backed him in the lineup with a double and a ribbie. What a fun lineup this is at the moment. The bullpen cranked out 3.2 IP of scoreless ball to back Eduardo Salazar (5.1 IP, 3 ER), and that was that.