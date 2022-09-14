Cincinnati Reds to try this whole ‘winning baseball’ thing again today against Pittsburgh Pirates

Nick Lodolo is back on the bump for the Cincinnati Reds today, and that’s a very, very good thing for Cincinnati. The 24 year old rookie has been splendid of late, pitching to a tidy 2.43 ERA and 2.61 FIP over his last 5 starts (33.1 IP), the most recent of which (8.0 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 11 K) on the road in Milwaukee being perhaps the most dominant.

Perhaps that kind of dominance is what it will take to take down the mighty Pittsburgh Pirates, who have already claimed each of the first trio of games in this series. That included two yesterday, the latter of which saw the Reds collect just a lone hit in a shutout loss that somewhat punctuates what this season has been as a whole.

Now that I think about it, 8.0 IP of 2 ER ball from Lodolo, while nice, ain’t going to get it done without the bats waking up at all. So, let’s hope for a bit of a hitting renaissance from what’s left of this roster, shall we?

It’s yet another matinee affair with a 12:35 PM ET start time scheduled.

Go team.

Reds Lineup

Pirates Lineup