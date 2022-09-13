Double the baseball excitement as the Reds and Pirates play two on Tuesday

The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract of pitcher Kyle Dowdy prior to today’s doubleheader action against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dowdy, who picked up a bit of big league experience back in 2019 with the Texas Rangers, had been plying his trade for AAA Louisville, and given that the Reds pitching staff looks eerily akin to March 2020 toilet paper aisles, it’s a perfect match move for both sides.

The Reds announced the move earlier today, procedurally noting that they’ve selected him, optioned him back to AAA, and subsequently re-selected him to serve as the team’s 29th man today - the extra roster spot in the already expanded roster due to the pair of games scheduled for today.

As for the actual action today, Luis Cessa will toe the rubber for the Reds in Game 1, which will commence at 12:35 PM ET. Infamous Reds starter TBD is on the docket to begin the evening affair, which is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The lineup for the Reds in Game 1 is as follows, with Pittsburgh still yet to have named a nine at the time of writing.