Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates - Catch the Fever

The Cincinnati Reds will play the Pittsburgh Pirates today. The Cincinnati Reds will play the Pittsburgh Pirates tomorrow afternoon, too.

The Cincinnati Reds will play the Pittsburgh Pirates tomorrow evening, and the Cincinnati Reds will play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, too. A four-game series awaits between these two clubs over the next three days, with fans who are true gluttons for punishment sure to tune in each and every time they do battle this week.

As of writing this, the Pirates are the owners of a 51-88 record this season, with only the Washington Nationals the owners of fewer wins on the season to date (with 49). The Reds, of course, are light years ahead of the Pirates in the win column with 56 to their credit already, even if yesterday’s loss to the Milwaukee Brewers (#82) insured that this would be yet another losing season overall.

Light years, I tell ya! Light years!

As the dark days of this rebuild continue to eat away at what thick skin we still have left around this place, Mike Minor will get yet another start as a member of the Reds. His Reds tenure features these lovely statistics, so far:

5.70 ERA, 5.75 FIP, 80 ERA+, 1.56 WHIP

The illustrious career of a different Reds lefty entirely will be listed immediately below this sentence for reference:

5.83 ERA, 5.34 FIP, 77 ERA+, 1.46 WHIP

I’m not talking about Eric Milton, you’re talking about Eric Milton.

Pittsburgh will utilize a pitcher to start this evening’s game, which begins at 6:40 PM ET at GABP, and they’ll likely replicate that strategy each day for the remainder of the series.

Hooray, sports!

Reds Lineup

Four games in three days against the Buccos!



Four games in three days against the Buccos!

Pirates Lineup

TBD...