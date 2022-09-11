It’s Dunn Day for the Cincinnati Reds in Milwaukee

Apologies, Justin...this bit will take a while to die hard.

Justin Dunn will toe the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday’s series finale in the Beer City. The Reds were bonked around on Saturday in yet another Chase Anderson start, a game that allowed the Beers to level the series after Cincinnati had thumped them properly in Friday’s series opener.

Hopefully, Jose Barrero keeps rolling after his walk and double last night. Hopefully, Spencer Steer begins to show more of what we saw from him in his MLB debut and less of the struggles he’s been through in games since. Hopefully, Jonny India will continue his absolute tear of a second half and roll into the offseason as the future star that we know he truly is.

All that is what the Reds have to play for today as the Brewers dig in their heels and play for a National League Wild Card spot. They currently sit 3.0 games back of San Diego for the final one, and will have that on the line with Brandon Woodruff pitching for them opposite Dunn today.

First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET, smack dab in the middle of football season. The audacity!

Reds Lineup

Brewers Lineup