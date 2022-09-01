Farmers Only - Tyler Callihan goes wild for High-A Dayton Dragons

Scores and notes from the Cincinnati Reds farm from the games played on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, the final day of August as it’s now September 2022 and I’m still stuck thinking it’s about April 2020.

To the scores!

The Bats lost. They do that, in case you haven’t noticed. Haven’t had a winning season since 2011. Funny how a big league franchise that can’t get out of its own way has also managed to lug around a AAA affiliate also un-stocked with enough talent to win for a similar amount of time. Anyway, Louisville scored twice in the Bottom of the 1st and never again, with the 2-run bonk by Stephen “PisTeflon Don” Piscotty plating Spencer Steer early before Indianapolis could get their bats a-swingin’.

Pensacola put a 3-spot on the board in the Top of the 8th against Chattanooga reliever Ryan “Sometimes you feel like a” Nutof, and that proved to be the decisive frame in the game. Christian Roa had a rock solid effort as the starter (5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 6 K), while both Garrett “Wall Street” Wolforth and Mike Siani socked homers. Christian Encarnacion-Strand continued his white hot hitting with another pair of hits and a ribbie, while Elly De La Cruz chipped in with a walk, a pair of steals, and a run scored.

The Dragons put up a 5-spot in the Bottom of the 1st and never looked back on Wednesday. Tyler “Not Austin” Callihan had a monster day at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a homer, a double, a trio of runs scored, and 4 ribbies, while ahead of him in the lineup Noelvi Marte doubled, walked twice, swiped a bag, and scored twice. Austin “Not Tyler” Hendrick walked a trio of times, which is awesome, while Jay Allen II walked, stole a bag, and scored twice. Fun lineup, this one is.

Austin “Not Tyler” Callahan had a pair of hits and a run scored from the leadoff spot, but Daytona could not overcome the evil will that is Cardinals baseball on Wednesday. Hector Rodriguez singled, walked, and drove in a pair as an 18 year old, which is cool as heck, but the rest of the Daytona offense was pretty ho-hum on a night in which no extra-base knocks were knocked. As a whole, the Tugas saw their pitching staff walk as many Cardinals (5) as they fanned (5), which is not often a good thing.