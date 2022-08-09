Fun Mets beat less-fun Reds, 6-2

The Cincinnati Reds continued their quest through New York with another loss on Tuesday evening.

It was rather nondescript, as they are wont to be. Mike Minor started and served up homers, as he is wont to do. The Reds offense sputtered against Carlos Carrasco, as it has done so often of late.

Despite a late, monster blast from Jake Fraley that put the Reds on the board, finally, there was little else to glean from this one other than it being another feather in the cap of a New York Mets club that’s barreling towards the playoffs with increasing steam. The Reds did load the bases in the Top of the 8th, at least, though that was ultimately fruitless.

The Mets beat the Reds, 6-2.

Per the schedule, the Reds and Mets will contest a game of baseball again on Wednesday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:10 PM ET. Surely their respective skillsets will be on full display which, as Reds fans, is always an enjoyable thing to behold. Considering the Reds haven’t even announced who’ll start for them yet, you should absolutely put this on your calendar for must-watch television.

Oh, and Mike Moustakas is on the IL again, again.