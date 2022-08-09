Reds at Mets, Game 2 - Preview and Lineups

The Reds got roughed up and battered in the game last night, falling to the Amazin’s 5-1, and losing Johnathan India and Mike Moustakas in the process. There was a time where those two could have probably been considered part of the core of a contending team. Instead, now, well... Johnathan India is pretty good!

The Reds will try and battle back tonight. They’ve yet to lose a series since the All Star break, so they’ll need this one tonight in order to try and keep that train rolling.

News

Yesterday, the Reds and Cubs showed off the threads they’ll be wearing for the Field of Dreams game coming up later this week. The MLB built it, so the Reds and Cubs are on their way. I think it’s kind of weird that they’ve opted for the white vs. the cream colored kits here, but I guess at least the Cubs hat is darker?

Someone named TJ Zeuch is scheduled to pitch against New York tomorrow. Since many of you will not click that link, and now that you-know-who no longer works for the team, I’ll take this opportunity to inform you that Zuech is a Mason, Ohio native. Now you can immediately forget that fact and rest assured you won’t hear it 9 more times tomorrow afternoon.

Zeuch will be up because of the injury to Bobby Dugger.

Roster Moves

None that I’m aware of for the time being, but as you’ll see below, Mike Moustakas is not in the lineup tonight after being removed for a calf injury last night.

Johnathan India is back in, leading off. and playing second. Which, you love to see it.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (44-64) @ New York Mets (71-39)

7:10 PM EDT - Citi Field; New York, NY

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, SNY

Lineups

Cincinnati Reds

Tuesday night baseball in Queens.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/am8mt1AhBm — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 9, 2022

New York Mets

Pitching Matchup

CIN: Mike Minor: 1-8, 6.19 ERA, 11 G, 56.2 IP, 51/25 K/BB

NYM: Carlos Carrasco: 12-4, 3.82 ERA, 21 G, 117.2 IP, 114/31 K/B