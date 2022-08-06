 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reds at Brewers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

By Mitchell Clark
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds look to tie the series up with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight after falling 5-1 in game 1. Nick Lodolo goes to the hill as he looks to continue his strong run of form. His last time out he threw 6 innings of 1-run ball and struck out 7 batters so hopefully he can capitalize off of that. This will be his first career start against the Brewers. Aaron Ashby will be his opponent and he comes into the game hoping to right the ship after struggling some in July. His last time out he gave up 5 runs, though all were unearned, against the Boston Red Sox. He has pitched once against the Reds this season, when he came on in relief back on May 3, where he threw 2.1 shutout innings and struck out 3.

News

  • David Bell pretty much confirmed last night, in news that probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, that Tyler Stephenson would miss the rest of the season due to his fractured clavicle. Big time bummer.
  • Elly De La Cruz did this last night.

Roster Moves

In case you missed it from last night:

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (42-63) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-48)

7:15 PM EDT; American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Fox. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Milwaukee Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Nick Lodolo - 3-3, 4.23 ERA, 8 G, 38.1 IP, 54/16 K/BB

MIL: Aaron Ashby - 209, 4.13 ERA, 20 G (14 GS), 80.2 IP, 98/36 K/BB

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...