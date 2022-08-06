Reds at Brewers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Cincinnati Reds look to tie the series up with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight after falling 5-1 in game 1. Nick Lodolo goes to the hill as he looks to continue his strong run of form. His last time out he threw 6 innings of 1-run ball and struck out 7 batters so hopefully he can capitalize off of that. This will be his first career start against the Brewers. Aaron Ashby will be his opponent and he comes into the game hoping to right the ship after struggling some in July. His last time out he gave up 5 runs, though all were unearned, against the Boston Red Sox. He has pitched once against the Reds this season, when he came on in relief back on May 3, where he threw 2.1 shutout innings and struck out 3.
News
- David Bell pretty much confirmed last night, in news that probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, that Tyler Stephenson would miss the rest of the season due to his fractured clavicle. Big time bummer.
- Elly De La Cruz did this last night.
Roster Moves
In case you missed it from last night:
The #Reds today placed on the 15-day injured list, retro to Tuesday, RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) and recalled from Triple-A Louisville RHP Ryan Hendrix. pic.twitter.com/vyp0wOZGU2— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (42-63) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-48)
7:15 PM EDT; American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
TV: Fox. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Lodolo on the bump.
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/VGd3j39JlA
Milwaukee Lineup
August 6, 2022
Christian Yelich DH
Willy Adames SS
Andrew McCutchen LF
Mike Brosseau 3B
Hunter Renfroe RF
Keston Hiura 1B
Luis Urías 2B
Victor Caratini C
Tyrone Taylor CF
Aaron Ashby P
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Nick Lodolo - 3-3, 4.23 ERA, 8 G, 38.1 IP, 54/16 K/BB
MIL: Aaron Ashby - 209, 4.13 ERA, 20 G (14 GS), 80.2 IP, 98/36 K/BB
