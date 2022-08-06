Reds at Brewers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Cincinnati Reds look to tie the series up with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight after falling 5-1 in game 1. Nick Lodolo goes to the hill as he looks to continue his strong run of form. His last time out he threw 6 innings of 1-run ball and struck out 7 batters so hopefully he can capitalize off of that. This will be his first career start against the Brewers. Aaron Ashby will be his opponent and he comes into the game hoping to right the ship after struggling some in July. His last time out he gave up 5 runs, though all were unearned, against the Boston Red Sox. He has pitched once against the Reds this season, when he came on in relief back on May 3, where he threw 2.1 shutout innings and struck out 3.

News

David Bell pretty much confirmed last night, in news that probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, that Tyler Stephenson would miss the rest of the season due to his fractured clavicle. Big time bummer.

Elly De La Cruz did this last night.

Roster Moves

In case you missed it from last night:

The #Reds today placed on the 15-day injured list, retro to Tuesday, RHP Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) and recalled from Triple-A Louisville RHP Ryan Hendrix. pic.twitter.com/vyp0wOZGU2 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2022

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (42-63) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-48)

7:15 PM EDT; American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Fox. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Milwaukee Lineup

August 6, 2022



Christian Yelich DH

Willy Adames SS

Andrew McCutchen LF

Mike Brosseau 3B

Hunter Renfroe RF

Keston Hiura 1B

Luis Urías 2B

Victor Caratini C

Tyrone Taylor CF



Aaron Ashby P — Milwaukee Brewers Lineups (@BrewersLineups) August 6, 2022

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Nick Lodolo - 3-3, 4.23 ERA, 8 G, 38.1 IP, 54/16 K/BB

MIL: Aaron Ashby - 209, 4.13 ERA, 20 G (14 GS), 80.2 IP, 98/36 K/BB