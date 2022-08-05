Reds at Brewers, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

After a much-needed day off on Thursday, I am back to using the last two joints in my fingers to press buttons on a keyboard again. After a much-needed day off on Thursday, I can only hope the Cincinnati Reds are using much more than that to sock baseballs over the walls in Milwaukee this evening, though if that’s all they need to sock those dingers, well, more power to them.

It’s the beginning of a three-game weekend set against the Brewers, who have scuffled a bit since overhauling their bullpen at the trade deadline earlier in the week. That scuffling - a four-game losing streak at the moment - has seen them slip back into a tie atop the National League Central with the St. Louis Cardinals. They’ll turn to Eric Lauer to help stem that tide, and the Reds will be up against the lanky lefty to keep it up.

The Reds, meanwhile, have called up righty Robert Dugger and will give him the start tonight in the wake of trading away starters Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle. Dugger has piled-up 6.2 IP with the Reds already this year in a pair of relief appearances, but he’ll be on the bump to begin this time around. Surely Christian Yelich - who I never once wished would be a Cincinnati Red - won’t swat him around too badly.

First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET because Central Time is a thing that exists. This game will also be broadcast on Apple TV+ for those who worship.

Reds Lineup

Beers Lineup