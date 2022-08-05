Farmers Only: Jose Torres is grand for Dayton

Randy Wynne started for Louisville and went 4.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts in their loss to Indianapolis on Thursday. Ricky Karcher struck out 3 of the 4 batters he faced in relief. Colin Moran went 2 for 3 and drove in a run while Christian Santana and Lorenzo Cedrola each doubled. Spencer Steer made his organizational debut and went 1 for 3 and scored a run.

Chattanooga Lookouts 4, Birmingham Barons 4

I stayed up as late as I could, but when Birmingham tied it in extras I gave up. Pick your own final. Carson Spiers started for the Lookouts on Thursday and went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits (all solo home runs), with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Elly De La Cruz continues to hit the ball in double-A, as he went 3 for 5 with a double and scored a run.

A 7-run 3rd inning was enough to propel Dayton to a 7-3 win last night. 4 of those runs came from Jose Torres, who went 2 for 4 with a grand slam. Thomas Farr started for Dayton and he went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge struck out 4 in 2 scoreless innings of relief and Vin Timpanelli struck out 3 in his scoreless inning of relief. Noelvi Marte had a single and a run scored while Brian Rey and Tyler Callihan each had a hit and an RBI. TJ Hopkins had 2 hits and drove in 3 while Ivan Johnson added a double.

Sam Benschoter started for Daytona and pitched pretty well. He went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits with a walk and 9 strikeouts. Sam Gustafson made his Daytona debut and threw 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 walks while striking out 3. Edwin Arroyo made his organizational debut and reached base 3 times, going 1 for 3 with a double, 2 walks, and 2 RBI. Jay Allen II also hit a double, going 1 for 4 and driving in a run.