Reds can claim a series victory over Cardinals tonight if only 7,523 things go precisely their way

The Cincinnati Reds claimed a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, and since that’s one win in a three-game series that has not yet finished, math dictates that a series victory is still on the table. Who knew?!

Of course, for the Reds to make that a reality this evening, they’ll need an excellent start from Mike Minor. Sadly, “excellent start” and “Mike Minor” have been phrases seen together this season about as often as Tyler Stephenson and Hunter Greene in the same starting nine. The veteran lefty, however, will get yet another shot at showing he’s still got something left in the tank heading into free agency, though I’d advise those planning to attend tonight’s game to buy some tickets in the left-field bleachers.

The Reds, meanwhile, will be tasked with solving veteran lefty Jose Quintana, who has mostly continued his Renaissance season since joining the Cardinals prior to the trade deadline earlier this summer. He has pitched to a 3.28 ERA/3.45 FIP in his handful of starts with St. Louis, and since the Reds have been held to a collective 94 wRC+ against LHP so far this season (21st among MLB clubs), it might well be an offensive struggle for Cincinnati.

For what it’s worth, the Cardinals 129 wRC+ against LHP this year is the best in all of baseball. Oh boy.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Tonight's lineup with the series up for grabs!



Cardinals Lineup