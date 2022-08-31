Farmers Only - Christian Encarnacion-Strand fills the box score for AA Chattanooga

There was some serious thump laid by the bats of the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday, with a recent acquisition from the Minnesota Twins organization providing the biggest burst of the day on the Cincinnati Reds farm.

To the scores!

First off, find a new mascot, Indy. Then find a way to stop Spencer Steer, if you can, who socked a 3-run double as the Bats clawed their way back from a 5-run deficit. Ben “Up Yourself” Lively doled that out to his opponents as he failed to get out of the 1st inning as the starter. Stephen Piscotty, who is apparently in the Reds organization these days, had a single and a ribbie, too.

The Lookouts mounted a furious rally in the battle of the most recent Reds AA affiliates, scoring 4 runs in the Bottom of the 9th to come juuuuust short of pushing this one to extras. Andrew Abbott saw his AA struggles continue with 3 ER and a 4/4 K/BB in his 4.0 IP start, though props are due to Evan Kravetz for his trio of scoreless IP in relief (with just 3 H and 4 K logged in that time). Christian Encarnaction-Strand went bonkers with a 4 for 5 night that included a homer, double, pair of runs scored, and 4 ribbies. Elly “Three Feet High & Rising” De La Cruz had a ho-hum evening by his own lofty standards, going 2 for 5 with a ribbie and a pair of runs scored.

The Dragons scored 6 of their 7 runs in the 6th and 7th innings, rallying past Cedar Rapids to take the win on Tuesday. Justice Thompson homered, walked twice, and scored a trio of runs on the day, while Jay Allen II socked a pair of triples as part of his 2 for 4, 3 ribbie, 2 run game. Rece “57” Hinds and Austin “Fox in the” Hendrick each had 2-hit evenings, too, which was enough to bail out a poor start from Chase Petty (4.0 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 6 K).

Little went right for Daytona in a game in which they mustered just a trio of hits. Austin “Not Tyler” Callahan at least bonked one for extra-bases (a triple), the lone such hit of its kind from the Tortugas last night. I’d mention more about this one, but there’s not much more worth mentioning.