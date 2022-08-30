Jake Fraley is going to sock three dingers against the Cardinals tonight, probably

Jake Fraley has never faced Dakota Hudson, tonight’s scheduled starter for the St. Louis Cardinals. If he had, however, we know he surely would’ve socked a dinger or two off of him.

Fraley will once again man the #2 spot in the vaunted Cincinnati Reds lineup this evening, with the Reds hell-bent on making last night’s drubbing at the hands of the Cardinals a distant memory. You know, the one where Alejo Lopez pitched?

Justin Dunn will have a good role in making sure that memory is quickly flushed, as he’ll be the Reds starter for the evening. Dunn struggled mightily in his initial pair of starts for the Reds after coming off the 60-day IL, but he’s rebounded to allow just 3 total ER in 11.0 IP in his most recent pair of starts, even though his 9/6 K/BB in that time is still rather alarming. That’s fueled a 5.49 FIP over that span, which is no bueno.

First pitch tonight is set for 6:40 PM ET. Tune in and watch some quality baseball, if you can find it.

Reds Lineup

Cardinals Lineup