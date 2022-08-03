Reds have no answer for Sandy Alcantara, fall to Marlins 3-0

After 6 games against the Miami Marlins in the last week, the Cincinnati Reds finally got the honor of facing off against Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara. And, just like most other teams this season, the Reds had trouble getting much of anything going against him. The Reds had their best threat in the top of the first inning, loading the bases with 1 out after hits by Jonathan India and Joey Votto and a walk by Mike Moustakas, but 2 ground outs to Alcantara ended that threat.

Mike Minor was also cruising for the first few innings, but allowed a solo home run to Jesus Aguilar gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead which was enough for the Marlins to take home the win. Miami added a couple more in the bottom of the 5th as Luke Williams hit a 1 out single then stole 2nd base. After a walk by our old friend Billy Hamilton, Miami pulled off a double steal to put runners on 2nd and 3rd. A 2-out double by Garrett Wilson would plate both runs and put Miami up 3-0. Minor would pitch into the 6th inning and finish with a line of: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

The Reds threatened again in the 7th as Donovan Solano and Aristides Aquino each got on with base hits, but a double play would end that threat quickly. The Reds have tomorrow off before they head to Milwaukee to face off against the Brewers. Neither team has named a starter for that game. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM EDT.