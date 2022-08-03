Farmers Only: TJ Zeuch strikes out 12

Louisville let a late lead slip away last night in a 5-4 loss. TJ Zeuch started and was fantastic. He threw 7 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts. Jose Barrero went 1 for 5 with a solo dinger before getting called up to the Reds. Lorenzo Cedrola and Christian Santana each had 2 hits, with Cedrola hitting a triple.

Louisville will play a double header to make up a cancellation from May 6. Justin Dunn will start game 1 and Deck McGuire will start game 2.

Chattanooga scored a couple late runs and came back to win 4-3 against Birmingham on Tuesday. Andrew Abbott started and went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts. Allen Cerda went 2 for 2 with a solo home run and Nick Quintana went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI. Elly De La Cruz reached base 3 times, going 2 for 2 with a walk.

Dayton struggled at the plate and on the mound as they fell 8-3 last night. Miguel Medrano got lit up in his start, allowing 8 runs (6 earned) on 6 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts over 4 innings. Braxton Roxby struck out 3 in a scoreless inning of relief and Myles Gayman struck out 4 and allowed 3 hits in 4 scoreless innings of relief. The Dragons only had 4 hits but 3 were doubles hit by Tyler Callihan, Jose Torres, and Justice Thompson. Newly acquired Noelvi Marte went 0 for 4 on the night.

Christian Roa starts tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Daytona allowed 3 runs in the 8th inning in a 4-2 loss on Tuesday. They didn’t help themselves out defensively, as all 4 runs on the night were unearned. Jose Acuna made his organizational debut and pitched pretty well. He went 5 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Daytona only had 4 hits on the night. One of those came from Hayden Jones, who smacked a 2-run homer to drive in the only 2 runs for the Tortugas.

Javi Rivera starts tonight for Daytona at 6:10 PM EDT.