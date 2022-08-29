Reds at Cardinals, Game 1 - Preview and Lineups

News
- Joey Votto held court with the media for a while today, relayed by The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans. He reiterated he wants to end it with the Reds, so that’s cool. I’d love to see him go somewhere and have a chance to compete for a title, but selfishly, I don’t want to see him ever go away.
- The Major League Baseball Players Association announced today the first steps in including Minor League Baseball players in their union. So, maybe we’re seeing the final days of cheese sandwiches and fourteen hour bus rides? Maybe even a living wage? Stay tuned to find out more.
Moves
In a Schrocking turn of events..
The #Reds today selected from Triple-A Louisville the contract of RHP Chase Anderson and optioned to Louisville RHP Dauri Moreta. IF/OF Max Schrock was designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/oGgFm8r3wo— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 29, 2022
Game Info
St. Louis Cardinals (74-54) @ Cincinnati Reds (50-76)
6:40 PM EDT - Great American Ball Park
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Bally Sports Midwest
Lineups
Reds:
Six-game homestand starts tonight against the Cardinals.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 29, 2022
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/IJDODE11NX
Cardinals:
Miles is making his 100th start with the #STLCards! pic.twitter.com/U4wXo34FfC— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 29, 2022
Pitching Matchup
Miles Mikolas (STL): 10-10, 3.35 ERA, 26 GS, 164 IP, 121/29 SO/BB
Chase Anderson (CIN): First start of 2022
Loading comments...