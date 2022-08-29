 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reds at Cardinals, Game 1 - Preview and Lineups

Dirty birds come to town.

By Derek Grimes
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

News

  • Joey Votto held court with the media for a while today, relayed by The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans. He reiterated he wants to end it with the Reds, so that’s cool. I’d love to see him go somewhere and have a chance to compete for a title, but selfishly, I don’t want to see him ever go away.
  • The Major League Baseball Players Association announced today the first steps in including Minor League Baseball players in their union. So, maybe we’re seeing the final days of cheese sandwiches and fourteen hour bus rides? Maybe even a living wage? Stay tuned to find out more.

Moves

In a Schrocking turn of events..

Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (74-54) @ Cincinnati Reds (50-76)
6:40 PM EDT - Great American Ball Park
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Bally Sports Midwest

Lineups

Reds:

Cardinals:

Pitching Matchup

Miles Mikolas (STL): 10-10, 3.35 ERA, 26 GS, 164 IP, 121/29 SO/BB

Chase Anderson (CIN): First start of 2022

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...