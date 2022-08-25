Reds lose game 4-0, lose series 4-0

Your 2022 Cincinnati Reds are absolutely puttering to the finish line. They were 8-13 in the month of August going into tonight’s game and figured they’d add another one in that loss column with a 4-0 shutout loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, completing the 4-game sweep. They had no answer for Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola, as they were only able to muster 5 hits on the evening. They did not walk once and struck out 11 times. A 2nd inning home run by Kyle Schwarber would have been enough to do the Reds in, but they added 3 more runs throughout the game for good measure.

This was no fault of Reds’ starter Justin Dunn, who gave a performance that was perfectly good enough for a win. He threw 6 innings, allowing only 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts in his longest and best start as a Red.

The Reds head down to Washington DC to take on the Nationals, one of the few teams in baseball with a worse record than them. Mike Minor (2-10, 6.44 ERA) starts against Cade Cavalli (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.