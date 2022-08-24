Farmers Only: In the Big Innings

Louisville used a 4-run 8th inning to defeat Toledo on Tuesday. Brandon Williamson started and went 5.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. The bullpen was nails the rest of the way, allowing only one Mud Hen to reach base in the final 3.1 innings. Lorenzo Cedrola had a good night at the plate, going 2 for 5 with a 3-run home run. Colin “Get a Brain” Moran went 2 for 5 while Spencer “Take the Wheel” Steer had a double and an RBI.

Justin Nicolino starts tonight for Louisville at 6:35 PM EDT.

Chattanooga was rained out last night. They’ll make it up with a double-header on Thursday.

Dayton couldn’t get anything going at the plate in their 3-1 loss Wednesday. Sam Benschoter made his High-A debut and pitched well. He went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. The Dragons only mustered 5 hits on the night. Rece “Piece” Hinds returned from the IL and went 1 for 4 with an RBI double while Jay “Jog Toast” Allen went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Chase Petty starts for Dayton tonight at 7:35 PM EDT.

Daytona used a 5-run 4th to propel themselves to victory on Tuesday. Ryan Cardona started and went 4.2 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Jean “Jorts” Correa finished the job, going 4.1 innings in relief and allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Daytona only had 6 hits on the night, but made them count as 4 of them went for doubles. As a team they were 4-9 with RISP, which will do the job. Trey Faltine went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Hector Rodriguez also drove in a run, going 1 for 4 with a double. Edwin “Double ear flap” Arroyo went 0 for 2 but walked twice.

Daytona has a double-header tonight. Hunter Parks will start game 1 while Tanner Cooper will start the night-cap.