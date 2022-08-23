Reds’ late comeback all for naught in wild loss to Phillies

Well, that was certainly a baseball game. The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in a game that had pretty much everything. A potential no-hitter, two (!) bases-loaded walks by the two most walk-averse players on the Reds, a late-inning comeback, and a walk-off. It started off like a typical pitcher’s duel, as starting pitchers Nick Lodolo and Ranger Suarez were completely dominant in the first 5 frames of the evening. Despite getting a few hits off Suarez, including a lead-off double in the top of the 2nd, the Reds couldn’t provide any run support early on. Lodolo was even more impressive than his opponent, allowing only 1 base runner through the first 5 frames.

The top of the 6th is when things fell apart for both pitchers. Jonathan India led off with a double off the top of the wall then moved to 3rd on a sacrifice bunt by Nick Senzel. After Kyle Farmer walked, Mike Moustakas would single through the right side to give the Reds their first run of the game. That brought up Donovan Solano, who would single off the glove of Matt Vierling at the wall. That brought up Aristides Aquino and Jose Barrero, who each drew walks to put the Reds up 3-0.

The Phillies broke up the no-hitter in the 6th, as Edmund Sosa led off with a double. After a Kyle Schwarber strikeout, Sosa would move to 3rd on a wild pitch walk to Rhys Hoskins to put runners on the corners. An Alec Bohm single would bring in Sosa and then a triple byu JT Realmuto would clear the bases and tie the game up, ending Lodolo’s evening. Nick Castellanos would then single off reliever Buck Farmer to put the Phillies up, 4-3. The Phillies would add an insurance run in the bottom of the 7th on a solo home run by Vierling to increase their lead to 5-3.

In the 8th, the Reds looked to start a huge rally. Mike Moustakas led off with a double and unfortunately injured his left calf in the process, the same one he recently came off the IL from just a week ago. A single by Donovan Solano would put runners on the corners and then Aristides Aquino would join in on the fun, doubling to center to drive in a run. Unfortunately that rally was squashed by 3 straight strikeouts to end the frame.

Things got even crazier in the 9th, as the Reds were able to regain the lead. With 1 out, Nick Senzel reached on an error and then moved to 2nd on a single by Kyle Farmer. After a fly out by Alejo Lopez, TJ Friedl would enter the game and triple, bringing in both runs. The Reds would unfortunately lose the lead as quickly as they regained it. Jean Segura led off with a walk against the Reds’ Alexis Diaz. That brought up Bryson Stott, who hit one off the wall just out of the reach of Aquino. Nick Senzel took the rebounded ball and absolutely airmailed everyone, allowing Segura to score and tie the game. After a strikeout, Nick Maton would pinch hit and deliver a single to right, giving the Phillies the victory. Bummer.

Game 3 of the series takes place tomorrow night, as TJ Zeuch (0-2, 13.50 ERA) makes his 3rd start with the Reds. He’ll face off against Christopher Sanchez (1-1, 3.80 ERA). First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT. Go Reds.