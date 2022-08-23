 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds at Phillies, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Reds look to even up the series.

By Mitchell Clark
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

News

  • The Reds signed outfielder Steven Piscotty to a minor league deal today.
  • MLB Pipeline released their new team prospect rankings, and the Reds have landed at number 4 on their mid-season list.
  • The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans went to watch top prospect Elly De La Cruz last week brought back a pretty solid report about the infielder. There’s definitely a lot to get excited about with him. ($)
  • Finally, Bobby Nightengale, Jr brought us some injury updates, including some encouraging news on Hunter Greene who should be throwing a bullpen on Wednesday.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (48-72) at Philadelphia Phillies (67-55)

7:05 PM EDT; Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Philadelphia Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Nick Lodolo - 3-4, 4.12 ERA, 11 G, 54.2 IP, 72/26 K/BB

PHI: Ranger Suarez - 8-5, 3.31 ERA, 21 G, 114.1, IP, 97/41 K/BB

