Reds at Phillies, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

News
- The Reds signed outfielder Steven Piscotty to a minor league deal today.
- MLB Pipeline released their new team prospect rankings, and the Reds have landed at number 4 on their mid-season list.
- The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans went to watch top prospect Elly De La Cruz last week brought back a pretty solid report about the infielder. There’s definitely a lot to get excited about with him. ($)
- Finally, Bobby Nightengale, Jr brought us some injury updates, including some encouraging news on Hunter Greene who should be throwing a bullpen on Wednesday.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today announced the following transactions.
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (48-72) at Philadelphia Phillies (67-55)
7:05 PM EDT; Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Tuesday night baseball in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Lineup
Mr. Rager gets the start. #RingTheBell
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Nick Lodolo - 3-4, 4.12 ERA, 11 G, 54.2 IP, 72/26 K/BB
PHI: Ranger Suarez - 8-5, 3.31 ERA, 21 G, 114.1, IP, 97/41 K/BB
