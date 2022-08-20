 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 118: Reds at Pirates (7:05 PM ET) - Dunn vs. Beede

Go team, go.

By Wick Terrell
It’s the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates on a fine, fine Saturday evening. What in the world else could you possibly ask for?

Today's Lineups

REDS PIRATES
Jake Fraley - RF Tucupita Marcano - LF
Jonathan India - 2B Kevin Newman - 2B
Kyle Farmer - 3B Bryan Reynolds - CF
Mike Moustakas - 1B Ben Gamel - DH
Donovan Solano - DH Rodolfo Castro - 3B
Nick Senzel - CF Oneil Cruz - SS
TJ Friedl - LF Greg Allen - RF
Jose Barrero - SS Bligh Madris - 1B
Austin Romine - C Tyler Heineman - C
Justin Dunn - RHP Tyler Beede - RHP

