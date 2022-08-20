Game 118: Reds at Pirates (7:05 PM ET) - Dunn vs. Beede

It’s the Cincinnati Reds vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates on a fine, fine Saturday evening. What in the world else could you possibly ask for?
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PIRATES
|Jake Fraley - RF
|Tucupita Marcano - LF
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Kevin Newman - 2B
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Bryan Reynolds - CF
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Ben Gamel - DH
|Donovan Solano - DH
|Rodolfo Castro - 3B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Oneil Cruz - SS
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Greg Allen - RF
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Bligh Madris - 1B
|Austin Romine - C
|Tyler Heineman - C
|Justin Dunn - RHP
|Tyler Beede - RHP
