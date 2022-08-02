Cincinnati Reds to trade Tyler Mahle to Minnesota Twins, per report

The Minnesota Twins are clinging to a 1-game lead in the American League Central at the moment, and are doing so despite a pitching staff that has combined for the 6th lowest total fWAR in all of Major League Baseball so far this season. Despite the best efforts of former Cincinnati Red Sonny Gray, their rotation’s 4.19 ERA ranks near the bottom third in all of baseball, and is clearly an area where the Twins would like to improve.

Enter the Cincinnati Reds, who despite having dealt Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners still have frontline starter Tyler Mahle on their books. Or they did, as MLB Network insider Jon Heyman has reported that Mahle has been dealt to Minnesota.

Mahle goes to Twins — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

According to The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans, the Twins and Reds had been deep in talks about a deal that would send Mahle and his 2023 team control north to the Twins with today’s trade deadline obviously tossing gasoline on that spark.

I'm told the #Reds are in serious discussions with the Twins for Tyler Mahle — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) August 2, 2022

Rosecrans’ colleague with The Athletic, Dan Hayes, reports that the Reds had scouts in attendance for the most recent start made by top prospect Simeon Woods Richardson, though as news breaks it appears the Reds will not be acquiring him after all. Rosecrans relays that Spencer Steer, Christian Encarncion-Strand, and Steven Hajjar will be the return, with Steer having just participated in the 2022 MLB Futures Game.

#Reds getting Spencer Steer, Christian Encarncion-Strand, and Steven Hajjar — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) August 2, 2022

Per MLB Pipeline, that trio checks in as the #7, #23, and #18 prospects in the Twins system.

We’ll have more as this develops.