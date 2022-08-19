Game 117: Reds at Pirates (7:05 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Wilson

It’s the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a Friday night! Where else would your eyes rather be?!
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|PIRATES
|Jake Fraley - RF
|Kevin Newman - 2B
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Bryan Reynolds - CF
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Ben Gamel - RF
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Michael Chavis - 1B
|Nick Senzel - DH
|Rodolfo Castro - 3B
|Albert Almora - CF
|Oneil Cruz - SS
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Greg Allen - LF
|Jose Barrero - SS
|Bligh Madris - DH
|Michael Papierski - C
|Jason Delay - C
|Graham Ashcraft - RHP
|Bryse Wilson - RHP
