Game 117: Reds at Pirates (7:05 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Wilson

Reds! Pirates! Action!

By Wick Terrell
Pirates Dave Parker Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

It’s the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a Friday night! Where else would your eyes rather be?!

Today's Lineups

REDS PIRATES
Jake Fraley - RF Kevin Newman - 2B
Jonathan India - 2B Bryan Reynolds - CF
Kyle Farmer - 3B Ben Gamel - RF
Mike Moustakas - 1B Michael Chavis - 1B
Nick Senzel - DH Rodolfo Castro - 3B
Albert Almora - CF Oneil Cruz - SS
TJ Friedl - LF Greg Allen - LF
Jose Barrero - SS Bligh Madris - DH
Michael Papierski - C Jason Delay - C
Graham Ashcraft - RHP Bryse Wilson - RHP

