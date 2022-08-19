Mike Moustakas is here to rescue the Cincinnati Reds, surely

It’s safe to say that the contract inked by both Mike Moustakas and the Cincinnati Reds has gone poorly. It’s also safe to say sorry to the word ‘poorly’ for making such an association.

Moose has homered 20 times in a Cincinnati uniform so far in that career, which is fewer than were donked by the likes of Jose Peraza, Todd Benzinger, and Billy Hamilton.

Billy Hamilton. Mike Moustakas. Billy Hamilton.

Anyway, Moose was activated by the Reds today from his latest stint on the Injured List, doing so to take the roster spot vacated by Joey Votto’s shredded labrum - a labrum that has, as of today, been apparently unshredded with an ETA set for spring training of 2023. The Reds announced the move earlier today.

And because the Reds dare not disrupt such a potent offensive lineup, Moose will slot in immediately as the 1B hitting 4th in the lineup because that’s the actual hole left by Joey Votto and the rest of the lineup is, obviously, not in any need of further shaking-up these days.

Did Moose go on a rehab stint for this IL trip? No, of course he didn’t. Why would he? He’s only sat idle since August 8th, an eleven day span that surely has him precise for tonight’s matchup in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

Cincinnati Reds. Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati Reds.

Load up your beer buckets, find a comfy seat in front of your TV, and get ready to watch the Reds and Pirates play some seriously meaningful baseball in front of a fan or two this evening, with first pitch set for 7:05 PM ET. If not, you’ll miss out on watching Graham Ashcraft fire thunderlasers past the Pirates while whoever B. Wilson and his 5.93 ERA gets thumped by the Cincinnati mashers.

Whoever wins this game between these two powerhouses will be the first of the two to reach 47 wins on the season. Go team.

Reds Lineup

Pirates Lineup