Farmers Only: Elly De La Cruz homers again, collects 4 hits

Louisville had an early 2-0 lead but couldn’t hang on as they fell in extras last night, 4-2. Justin Nicolino started and pitched well, allowing a run on 5 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work. Ricky Karcher struck out 2 in a scoreless inning of relief. Offensively, Spencer Steer and Christian Santana hit back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the 1st for the Bats’ only runs. Steer also had another hit on the night.

Deck McGuire starts tonight for Louisville at 7:05 PM EDT.

Chattanooga split a double-header with Rocket City on Thursday night. Joe Boyle started game 1 and had an interesting line. He threw 4 no-hit innings, but allowed a run with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. Ryan Nutof struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings of relief. Elly De La Cruz went 2 for 4 with a 2-run homer and 3 RBI. Matt McLain hit the triple he was looking for on Wednesday night as a part of his 1 for 4 night. TJ Hopkins had 2 hits and a solo home run. In game 2, the offense was there but the pitching wasn’t. Elly De La Cruz had 2 hits, including a double, and also did this on defense. Mike Siani went 2 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI while Alex McGarry also hit a triple.

A 4-run 4th inning was enough to propel Dayton to a win on Thursday night. Jean Correa made his first start for the Dragons and threw 3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts. Donovan Benoit struck out 2 of the 3 batters he faced in relief. Dayton hammered the ball last night, as 7 of their 10 hits went for extra bases. Michel Triana went 1 for 3 with a 2-run blast. Tyler Callihan went 2 for 5 with a triple and scored twice while Jose Torres went 2 for 3 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

Javi Rivera starts for Dayton tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Daytona was rained out Thursday night. They’ll make it up with a double-header tonight.