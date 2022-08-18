Farmers Only: Runs Galore

Louisville was able to win in exciting fashion on Wednesday, as Isiah Gilliam hit a 3-run walk-off home run. Brandon Williamson started and threw 6 solid innings, allowing a run on 1 hit with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts. Spencer Steer went 2 for 4 with a double and Eric Yang reached base 3 times, going 1 for 2 with 2 walks.

Justin Nicolino takes the mound for Louisville tonight at 6:35 PM EDT.

Chattanooga had a valiant effort at a comeback last night as they scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th, but ultimately fell short in an 8-7 loss. Carson Spiers started off hot, throwing 3 no-hit innings, but the wheels fell off in the 4th as he gave up 5 runs on 6 hits in the 4th inning alone and couldn’t make it out of the frame. Andy Fisher was great out of the ‘pen, striking out 3 and allowing a walk in 2 shutout innings. The Lookouts were solid at the plate. Matt McLain was a triple short of the cycle, going 3 for 5 with a 2-run blast and a double with 3 RBI. Elly De La Cruz had another ho-hum night, 3 for 4 with 2 doubles and a walk. Mike Siani also had a big night, going 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, a walk, and 3 runs scored.

Dayton had a big night at the plate, plating 10 runs in the first 5 innings in a 1-2 victory. Chase Petty started and had his second straight good start. He went 4.2 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with a walk and 7 strikeouts. Jose Torres and Mat Nelson each had 3-hit nights. Torres went 3 for 5 with a solo home run and 3 runs scored while Nelson also went 3 for 5 with a solo homer and 2 runs scored. Austin Hendrick added a 2-run dinger for the Dragons.

Jean Correa makes his first start for Dayton tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Daytona had a great game all around in an 8-0 win over Clearwater. Both Tortugas pitchers were great on Wednesday. Hunter Parks started and went 5 innings, allowing no runs on 4 hits with no walks and 4 strikeouts. Ryan Cardona finished the game with 4 shutout innings of his own, allowing no hits and 3 walks with 8 strikeouts. Hector Rodriguez made his Tortugas debut and went 1 for 3 and scored a run. Edwin Arroyo and Austin Callahan each hit doubles while Jack Rogers hit a 2-run dinger and Trey Faltine drove in a pair.

Tanner Cooper makes his first start since returning from the IL tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.