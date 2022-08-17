Joey Votto to have season-ending shoulder surgery on torn rotator cuff

It’s already been a completely devastating, deflating season for the Cincinnati Reds. It began with the roster cull that sent All Star after All Star packing, and the injuries and underperformance from those left has sent them spiraling both to the basement of the standings and to the basement of importance to any casual fan.

The news somehow managed to get worse on Wednesday, however. After a thrilling walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies, it was revealed that Joey Votto would be having season-ending shoulder surgery on a torn rotator cuff on Friday, taking one of the very few watchable aspects of this club away until next March.

The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale relayed the news as Votto held a presser after the game.

NEWS: Joey Votto announced he will have season-ending surgery for a rotator cuff tear on Friday. — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 17, 2022

Considering he’d gone just 2 for his last 39 and was hitting .174/.281/.322 since July 1st, it had become pretty clear that something bad was wrong with him. This, it would appear, has a lot to do with that.

It’s certainly not good news, but at least there’s something we can point to that derailed what had been a bounce-back portion of Votto’s career beyond just getting old. That is, of course, assuming the surgery and comeback end up going perfectly, as he’ll enter the 2023 season with it being the last guaranteed year of his long-term extension.

Get well soon, Joe Dan. We’re sure as hell going to miss ya.