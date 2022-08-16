Cincinnati Reds enveloped by barrage of Philadelphia Phillie dingers

Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice in his second game back in Great American Ball Park, and that performance still took a backseat in the Phillies destruction of the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, the second one launched somewhere near Crittenden, and drove in 5 runs on the night. I’d list the score, but frankly, all you really need to know is that it was very much a lot to very much not a lot.

Jonathan India homered, which was cool. Jake Fraley homered, too, as the Reds went back to back in that order reversed in the Bottom of the 3rd inning for the only offense they would muster against Philadelphia pitching all night.

Fact is, this team is in a horrible rut right now, something that, I dunno, probably was put in place by the team’s ownership and their decision to gut the heart, soul, and talent of the big league roster for the better part of the last 6 months. It’s even gotten to Joey Votto, who hasn’t put a good swing on a ball in weeks.

Anyway, these two will go at it again tomorrow, though most of you will be lucky enough to be busy during the 12:35 PM ET start time. The Thursday off-day then follows, prior to a trio of games in Pittsburgh against one of the other least watchable franchises in professional sports.

Just ask Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley:

Dennis Eckersley on the Pirates (roster construction, payroll, etc):



"You talk about a no-name lineup. There's no team like this."



"This is a hodgepodge of nothingness."



"It's ridiculous. It really is. Pathetic." pic.twitter.com/qwPBnmkDTD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 17, 2022

47 more games to go, unless a couple mercilessly get rained out and never rescheduled.