Jonathan India returns to the lineup as the Reds chart their course for a 48-game win streak to finish the season

Jonathan India took a heater to the calf so hard in last week’s Field of Dreams Game that he ended up in a helicopter en route to a hospital to make sure he wasn’t going to lose the muscle. It was precautionary, of course, but the potential for severity was bad enough that they erred on that side, and while he’s been ‘fine’ since then (relatively speaking), it’s still had him sidelined from playing for the Cincinnati Reds since.

He’s back in the lineup tonight for the Reds second tussle of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, however, hitting in the #2 spot in the order for the first time in his career. Hopefully, that shakeup atop the order (with Jake Fraley at leadoff) will help galvanize an otherwise moribund offense, something that may well be needed as T.J. Zeuch takes the mound as the ‘keep the runs off the board’ portion of this Reds scheduled set of players.

Veteran righty Kyle Gibson will give it a go for the Phillies as their starter this evening. First pitch is again set for 6:40 PM ET.

Reds Lineup

Round 2 with the Phillies.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/5uAKXommkk — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 16, 2022

Phillies Lineup