Reds vs. Phillies, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

Another week, another series. Another 45-ish games left to go in this hellish season. The Reds send Mike Minor to the hill to face off against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. Minor is hoping to avoid a little history tonight. What’s that history, you ask?

The Reds have lost 9 straight games started by Mike Minor. He is trying to avoid becoming the first Reds pitcher to start in 10 straight losses since Homer Bailey started 11 straight team losses in 2018. That season, the Reds went 1-19 in Bailey's starts. — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) August 15, 2022

Oh. Anyway, Noah Syndergaard is making his third start for the Phillies since being acquired at the trade deadline. He’s pretty good, I guess. He’s making his third career start at GABP where he’s only allowed 2-runs. Tune in and maybe you’ll see the guy with the highest career OPS at GABP hit another dinger. Go Reds.

News

Reds’ prospect Jay Allen is getting promoted from Daytona to High-A Dayton.

Nick Senzel left yesterday’s game early with Hamstring tightness. Fortunately, it sounds like it was just precautionary.

Roster Moves

None

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (45-68) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-51)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

First of three between the Redlegs and Phillies!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/GsfavAYMrG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 15, 2022

Philadelphia Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Mike Minor - 1-9, 6.24 ERA, 12 G, 62.0 IP, 54/28 K/BB

PHI: Noah Syndergaard - 6-8, 3.96 ERA, 17 G, 91.0 IP, 70/24 K/BB