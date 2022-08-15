 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds vs. Phillies, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

By Mitchell Clark
Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
The most famous player to play for both the Reds and the Phillies.
Another week, another series. Another 45-ish games left to go in this hellish season. The Reds send Mike Minor to the hill to face off against the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. Minor is hoping to avoid a little history tonight. What’s that history, you ask?

Oh. Anyway, Noah Syndergaard is making his third start for the Phillies since being acquired at the trade deadline. He’s pretty good, I guess. He’s making his third career start at GABP where he’s only allowed 2-runs. Tune in and maybe you’ll see the guy with the highest career OPS at GABP hit another dinger. Go Reds.

News

  • Reds’ prospect Jay Allen is getting promoted from Daytona to High-A Dayton.
  • Nick Senzel left yesterday’s game early with Hamstring tightness. Fortunately, it sounds like it was just precautionary.

Roster Moves

None

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (45-68) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-51)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Philadelphia Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Mike Minor - 1-9, 6.24 ERA, 12 G, 62.0 IP, 54/28 K/BB

PHI: Noah Syndergaard - 6-8, 3.96 ERA, 17 G, 91.0 IP, 70/24 K/BB

