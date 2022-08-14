Justin Dunn looks to rescue the Reds from a sweep at home by the Chicago Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds are still a last place team. Winning today against the Chicago Cubs would begin to help change that, given that the Cubs sit 3 games ahead of the Reds in the coveted 4th place spot in the National League Central.

Justin Dunn gets another start for the Reds today, something that’ll make this quote from March a bit more relevant again, one way or another:

Nick Krall: "We’re not making trades because we have to. We’re making trades because it’s best for our long term outlook of this organization. Sustainability is where we’re going."



Krall said the team is talking to free agents — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) March 14, 2022

This one, too, now that I remember it:

Nick Krall: “We’re not trying to rebuild. We’ll work on the free agent market.”



He said how difficult it was to deal Winker and Suárez. But he noted that he wants to add to the team. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 14, 2022

This is not a rebuild. The Reds are at risk of getting swept by the 4th place Cubs in a home series this weekend to further sink into the basement of one of the worst divisions in Major League Baseball, but this is not a rebuild. There is one, maybe two players currently in AAA who look at all like they warrant a promotion right now, but this is not a rebuild.

This, folks, is what the present was supposed to look like while we wait for the future. It’s not a rebuild, you just don’t like the design choice, apparently. I don’t. I don’t know why I projected onto you not liking it, I just... [/glances at roster and standings and lineup and groans].

First pitch is set for 1:40 PM ET. Maybe Jake Fraley will make something happen, I don’t know.

