Farmers Only: Spencer Steer’s homer wins it for Louisville

Spencer Steer hit a 2-run home run in the 9th inning to bring Louisville back to win over Iowa last night. He also added a double and an RBI, to boot. Brandon Williamson started and went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 5 walks and 6 strikeouts. TJ Friedl went 3 for 4 and scored twice and Miguel Hernandez went 2 for 4 with a double.

Chattanooga split a double-header with Montgomery on Thursday as Wednesday’s game was rained out. Pitching did not do well in game 1 so we’ll just skip them. Elly De La Cruz continued to hammer the ball, going 2 for 4 with a solo dinger, a double and 2 RBI.

Game 2 saw Joe Boyle make his well-deserved AA debut. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with 4 walks and 6 strikeouts. Alex McGarry hit a 2-run home run while James Free and TJ Hopkins each hit doubles.

Defensive miscues cost Dayton on Thursday, as they blew a late lead to fall 5-4. Chase Petty started and pitched well, throwing 4 no-hit innings and allowing no runs while walking 1 and striking out 6. Austin Hendrick went 1 for 3 with a 2-run dinger while Steven Leyton hit 2 doubles.

Daytona pitching fell apart late as an early 2-0 couldn’t hold on Thursday night. Ryan Cardona started and went 4 innings, allowing no runs on 3 hits with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts. It was a pretty meh night at the plate, too. The Tortugas only mustered 3 hits on the evening. Trey Faltine went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored while Jay Allen also scored a run.