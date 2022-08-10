Tyler Naquin crushes Reds as New York Mets win 10-2, sweep series

T.J. Zeuch took the mound to start today’s game for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets, and he promptly hit the first batter he faced. His team debut got worse in a hurry, too, as a walk and RBI-single soon followed before the opening frame was done.

By the time former Red Tyler Naquin socked a homer off him to open the Bottom of the 3rd, the Reds found themselves in a 6-0 hole, the kind of hole you can only assume you’ll face at least once a week after you lose 3/5th of your starting rotation in the matter of a week. And considering what’s left of the team’s offense has sputtered mightily of late, that made for a pretty followable script en route to what became a 10-2 loss.

Said loss wrapped a series sweep at the hands of the powerhouse Mets, one that just felt right if you watched any single minute of the series, let alone all of it.

(Joey Votto had a single, a double, a ribbie, and was hit by a pitch. There’s your bright spot.)

Tomorrow will see the Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in an Iowa cornfield for marketing and nostalgia purposes, as Dyersville, Iowa will play host to the second annual Field of Dreams Game. At least the Reds will send out Nick Lodolo to begin that one, giving some hope that the rest of the eyes of the baseball world will see what this team’s perpetual rebuild could become. First pitch in that one is set for 7:15 PM ET, and it will be televised on FOX.