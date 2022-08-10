The T.J. Zeuch Era begins for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets

Just days after handing Justin Dunn his team debut in his hometown metro, the Cincinnati Reds are giving their team debut to a native of the Cincinnati metro.

It’s T.J. Zeuch time, folks!

Zeuch, 27, is a Mason native and former 1st round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays. You may remember former 1st round picks of the Toronto Blue Jays like Jeff Hoffman, Asher Wojciechowski, Deck McGuire, and Felipe Lopez, among others. The 6’7” Zeuch made 7 starts and 13 overall appearances for Toronto across three seasons before being DFA’d, landing in St. Louis briefly before signing on with the Reds mid-year.

Such is the state of the once-proud Reds rotation. Wade Miley —> Sonny Gray —> Luis Castillo —> Tyler Mahle —> Vlad Gutierrez —> Hunter Greene —> TJ Zeuch. Let’s just hope he finds something while here, shall we?

Said debut will come in Queens against the New York Mets as the Reds look to salvage a game of a series in which they’ve simply been overmatched. The Mets aren’t just one of those teams that is good, they’re one that’s trying to get better at each and every turn, an idea that’s admirable in today’s modern-era of sports ownerdom.

It’s a matinee affair, with a 1:10 PM ET slated, assuming Mother Nature doesn’t intervene again today. Taijuan Walker will stand in the way of the Reds to begin.

Go team, and such.

Reds Lineup

