Reds trade Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox

Just a little before the start of tonight’s game against the Marlins, multiple sources reported that the Reds were trading Tommy Pham. It just wasn’t immediately clear to which team.

The Reds have traded outfielder Tommy Pham, source tells @TheAthletic. Team not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

After some time in limbo, it surfaced that Pham was heading to Boston.

The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

It’s a move that makes total sense for the Reds, as Pham was signed just before the season started for only one year, a sort of “prove it” deal after having disappointed in San Diego.

It makes a little less sense for the Red Sox, as they are currently in last place in the AL East (by the slimmest of margins, admittedly). And, as this news was breaking, news was breaking that they were also sending out Christian Vazquez to Houston. The two moves don’t seemingly make logical sense, as they try to buy and sell at the same time.

All of the details of the Pham trade have not dropped as of yet, including who the Reds are getting in return. Regardless of the return, it’s a shrewd bit of business for Krall and the Reds, one that only cost them a one year, 7.5 million dollar contract and 387 plate appearances. For that opportunity, they’ll presumably get a young lottery ticket or two to stock into this next rebuild.

It’s always worth reminding that the Reds ended up with Luis Castillo by trading someone like Dan Straily.

Pham hit .238/.320/.374 in 91 games as a Red, slapping 11 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs, and 1 Joc Pederson.