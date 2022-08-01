Reds vs. Marlins, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

For the second time in a week, the Cincinnati Reds will play against the Miami Marlins. After splitting a 4-game series last week in Great American Ballpark, they’ll travel down to Miami to take on the Marlins in a 3-game set. Hunter Greene takes the mound to face this very Marlins team for the second time in a row. He allowed 2 runs and 9 hits over 6.1 innings of work last time out. He’ll face off against Jesus Luzardo, who is making his first start since May 10 after landing on the 60-day IL with a forearm strain. Go Reds. You’re our favorite team.
- Charlie Goldsmith hit us with a couple injury updates. First, Tyler Stephenson is going to have surgery on his fractured collarbone after the fracture shifted. Second, Max Schrock is going to miss a few weeks after fracturing his patella on a foul tip.
The #Reds today announced the following transactions. pic.twitter.com/brb73GORlJ— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 1, 2022
Cincinnati Reds (40-61) vs. Miami Marlins (47-55)
6:40 PM EDT; loanDepot Park, Miami, FL
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Bert's back!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 1, 2022
#Marlins Lineup:— Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) August 1, 2022
- Stallings Catching Luzardo
- Wendle is leading off
- Lewin is hitting 3rd
- Bleday is hitting 5th and playing CF pic.twitter.com/owSWRj4vla
CIN: Hunter Greene - 3-12, 5.59 ERA, 19 G, 96.2 IP, 119/41 K/BB
MIA: Jesus Luzardo - 2-3, 4.03 ERA, 6 G, 29.0 IP, 41/16 K/BB
