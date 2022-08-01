Farmers Only Weekend Harvest - Matt McLain is a doublin’ fiend!

Louisville Bats (AAA)

Max “Faceplant into” Schrock doubled and scored twice in Friday’s loss to the Clippers, a game in which Randy “Lose, Draw, or” Wynne was socked around for 5 ER in 6.0 IP. Brandon Williamson, however, picked up the pitching staff with 6.0 scoreless frames in Saturday’s victory, though he did have more walks (4) than strikeouts (2). Aristides Aquino backed him up with a homer, because that’s what AAA-AA does. Justin Nicolino pitched admirably on Sunday - 2 ER in 6.2 IP - but his offense stayed mostly silent, with Jose Barrero the lone Bat with a multi-hit day (2 for 4 with a double).

Chattanooga Lookouts (AA)

Elly De La Cruz doubled and scored whilst playing 3B in Friday’s loss to the Trash Pandas, a mostly quiet game in which Mike “Hear No Evil” Siani walked and swiped his 33rd bag of the year. Carson “Spy vs.” Spiers was solid on the mound, at least, yielding just a lone ER in 5.0 IP. Saturday saw the Baby Reds walk it off after a 5-run 9th inning, capped by a game-winning double by Matt “Yippy Ki Yay” McLain, who played 2B on the night with Elly at SS a day after he’s started at SS. The two combined for 4 hits, 4 ribbies, 3 runs scored, and a walk as Elly socked a homer and McLain doubled twice. Connor “66” Phillips was bonked around on Sunday in an inefficient start, needing 72 pitches to get just 7 outs, though he did limit the damage to a lone ER as he managed 5 K in that time. Matt McLain once again had a two-double game, while TJ Hopkins doubled as part of a 3-hit day.

Dayton Dragons (High-A)

Brian “Mi Fa So” Rey doubled twice as part of a 3-hit day on Friday to pace the offense in Dayton’s victory, while Jacques “Jacque Pucheu” Pucheu and Braxton “Night at the” Roxby combined for 4.1 scoreless frames in relief to help seal the deal. Saturday saw the Dragons plate 8 without the aid of a single dinger, as JV Martinez drove in a trio of runs on a trio of doubles while each of Jose Torres, Steven Leyton, and Quincy McAfee had 2-hit nights of their own. That backed a kinda typical Joe “Bring to a Cover and” Boyle start where he threw a lot of pitches but very few were hit as the walks (and copious Ks) racked up. West Michigan punked Chase Petty and the Dragons for 5 runs in the 1st inning on Sunday and held off a furious charge to prevail, though McAfee did have another 2-hit evening (this time with a homer).

Daytona Tortugas (Single-A)

Friday saw the Tortugas log exactly zero extra-base hits in their shutout loss. Saturday saw the Tortugas log exactly zero extra-base hits while walking just once against 10 K. Sunday saw the Tortugas log exactly one extra-base hit, a solo bonk by Jonathan Willems that proved to be the difference on the day - a day in which Jose Franco (4.2 IP), Dennis “Shipguy” Boatman (2.1 IP), and Juan Manuel Abril (2.0 IP) combined to keep Jupiter off the board entirely.