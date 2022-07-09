Nick Senzel delivers again as Reds walk off Rays in extras for second straight day

Things seem to be turning around for Nick Senzel. He’s finally getting a chance to play everyday for a long stretch and its paying off. He’s hit .395/.447/.558 over the last 2 weeks and added to that line today. He reached base 3 more times today, going 2 for 4 with a walk and 2 RBI, one of which was the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th. That’s enough to earn Senzel our Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game tonight. I also have to mention Brandon Drury here as well, because he collected 4 hits on the night, including 2 doubles, and hit the game-tying 2 RBI single in the 8th.

The Reds were led on the mound by Hunter Greee who, despite working around some walks, turned in a strong start for the Reds. He went 6 innings in all and only allowed 1 run while walking 4 and striking out 9.

The Reds entered the bottom of the 8th inning down 3-0 and took advantage of the Rays’ bullpen control issues from there. Tyler Stephenson and Kyle Farmer got things going with a couple singles, and then Stephenson tagged up on a deep fly ball by Matt Reynolds. Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch to load the bases and then Nick Senzel drew a bases loaded walk to cut the lead to 3-1. After a Jonathan India pop out, Brandon Drury would line a base hit to left to tie the game at 3-3.

After a scoreless 9th, the Rays would add a run on a double down the line that would take a bad bounce over Drury’s head. The Reds didn’t let that keep them down, as Matt Reynolds would lead off with a single to move ghost runner Kyle Farmer to 3rd. A wild pitch would bring Farmer home to tie the game, and then a line drive by Donovan Solano would put runners on the corners. That brought up Senzel, who smacked one the other way to bring home the win for the Reds.

Tony Graphanino

Other Notes