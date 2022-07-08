 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds vs. Rays, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

By Mitchell Clark
Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds - Game Two Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

News

  • Joey Votto, who has been out the last few days with a sore back, took BP on the field today and could be available off the bench tonight.
  • In other good injury news, it looks like Tyler Stephenson should be back soon as well. He’s been rehabbing in Louisville and should be making his last appearance tonight.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (29-54) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (45-37)

6:40 PM ET; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Tampa Bay Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Luis Castillo - 3-4, 3.09 ERA, 11 G, 64.0 IP, 66/22 K/BB

TBR: Shane McClanahan - 9-3, 1.74 ERA, 16 G, 98.1 IP, 133/17 K/BB

