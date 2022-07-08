Reds vs. Rays, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

News
- Joey Votto, who has been out the last few days with a sore back, took BP on the field today and could be available off the bench tonight.
- In other good injury news, it looks like Tyler Stephenson should be back soon as well. He’s been rehabbing in Louisville and should be making his last appearance tonight.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today activated from the 15-day injured list RHP Alexis Díaz and designated for assignment RHP Robert Dugger. pic.twitter.com/QvZUlNNBOO— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (29-54) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (45-37)
6:40 PM ET; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
#LaPiedra on the hill!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2022
Tampa Bay Lineup
Here’s the #Rays lineup for tonight pic.twitter.com/gd72PCN0BS— Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) July 8, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Luis Castillo - 3-4, 3.09 ERA, 11 G, 64.0 IP, 66/22 K/BB
TBR: Shane McClanahan - 9-3, 1.74 ERA, 16 G, 98.1 IP, 133/17 K/BB
