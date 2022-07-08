Farmers Only: Elly De La Boom

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Elly De La Cruz - 4 for 6, 3 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB

Louisville saw a late lead fizzle away in their 5-4 loss last night. Randy Wynne started and went 5.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits with no walks and 3 strikeouts. Ryan Hendrix struck out 3 and walked 1 in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. Lorenzo Cedrola went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and Colin “Get a brain” Moran went 2 for 4 and also dingered.

Brandon Williamson makes his second AAA appearance tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Chattanooga allowed 2 unearned runs in extra innings to fall 4-3 last night. Connor “Just met her” Phillips started and went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. JC “Major” Keys struck out 4 in 2.1 innings of relief, but unfortunately was on the losing end of the 2 unearned runs mentioned above. Michael De Leon went 3 for 4 with a 2-run tank and Nick Quintana went 2 for 5 with a double.

Once again, it was the Elly De La Cruz show in Dayton. He homered 3 times in their double header yesterday, including once from each side of the plate in game 1, as a part of his 4 for 6 evening. You can watch those dingers here and here. That’s one way to celebrate your addition to the Futures Game roster. There wasn’t much else to write home about in game 1. Christian Roa “Constrictor” started game 2 and pitched well. He threw 5 shutout innings, allowing only 1 hit and 2 walks while striking out 9. Vin Timpanelli struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings of relief. Quin Cotton and Ashton “Keep it” Creal also homered for the Dragons last night.

Tanner Cooper started for Daytona last night and went 5 innings, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Hunter Parks struck out 7 batters in 3 innings of relief but unfortunately gave up the 2 runs that would give St. Lucie the win. Austin Callahan went 2 for 4 and drove in a run while Michel Triana also went 2 for 4 and scored twice.