 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 83: Reds vs. Pirates (7:10 PM ET) - Hoffman vs. Wilson

A game of sport.

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Surely this freakin’ baseball team can’t lose two games to the Pittsburgh Pirates, at home, in the same day.

Anyway, this is how they’ll line up.

Today's Lineups

PIRATES REDS
Ben Gamel - RF Jonathan India - DH
Bryan Reynolds - CF Brandon Drury - 3B
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Tommy Pham - LF
Michael Chavis - 1B Tyler Naquin - RF
Jack Suwinski - LF Kyle Farmer - SS
Oneil Cruz - SS Mike Moustakas - 1B
Diego Castillo - 3B Donovan Solano - 2B
Josh VanMeter - 2B Nick Senzel - CF
Michael Perez - C Michael Papierski - C
Bryse Wilson - RHP Robert Dugger - RHP

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...