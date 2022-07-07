Game 83: Reds vs. Pirates (7:10 PM ET) - Hoffman vs. Wilson

Surely this freakin’ baseball team can’t lose two games to the Pittsburgh Pirates, at home, in the same day.
Anyway, this is how they’ll line up.
Today's Lineups
|PIRATES
|REDS
|Ben Gamel - RF
|Jonathan India - DH
|Bryan Reynolds - CF
|Brandon Drury - 3B
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Michael Chavis - 1B
|Tyler Naquin - RF
|Jack Suwinski - LF
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Oneil Cruz - SS
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Diego Castillo - 3B
|Donovan Solano - 2B
|Josh VanMeter - 2B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Michael Perez - C
|Michael Papierski - C
|Bryse Wilson - RHP
|Robert Dugger - RHP
